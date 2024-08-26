Crash Bandicoot 5 Was Canceled to Focus on Live Service Games – Report

It is no secret that developer Toys for Bob was working on Crash Bandicoot 5. However, a report regarding the canceled game unearthed new information including the reasoning behind the cancellation and details of a crossover between the titular character and Spyro the Dragon.

Spyro the Dragon to join Crash in Crash Bandicoot 5

A new report from Did You Know Gaming revealed loads of new details about Crash Bandicoot 5. From its early inception to its inevitable demise, the canceled game was potentially Toys For Bob’s most ambitious project.

Crash Bandicoot 5 was intended to be a direct mainline sequel to Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and bring back characters from the series’ past. The original plot focused on the Academy of Evil, which was introduced in Crash Twinsanity. The school’s staff would have included past Crash Bandicoot villains like Dr. N. Gin, Tiny Tiger, and Dr. Neo Cortex with levels based on each villain’s consciousness, similar to Psychonauts.

Plans shifted as the scope for Crash Bandicoot 5 began to grow. The developer would soon land on Uka Uka as it’s main antagonist. The story saw the evil mask gain access to an interdimensional portal hidden beneath the academy. This would bring him to the world of Spyro the Dragon, in which he would use magic to corrupt the Dragon Elders, threatening both Spyro and Crash’s respective dimensions.

Crash and Spyro were the main playable characters in Crash Bandicoot 5. Nina Cortex and Coco were also in consideration. Some interactions between Spyro and Crash were conceptualized like Crash riding on Spyro’s back, and Spyro aiding Crash in platforming.

Why was it canceled?

Work on Crash Bandicoot 5 lasted around three to four months between Summer and November 2020, with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time launching during that period in October. Despite its critical success, Crash Bandicoot 4 did not reach Activision’s expected sales targets. In turn, the follow up was canceled six weeks after launch.

According to the video, Activision was steering clear from single-player games in favor of multiplayer live service games like Call of Duty or Overwatch. Toys for Bob would become a support studio for Call of Duty which led to many leaving the studio.

Just this year, Toys for Bob announced it was splitting from Activision Blizzard to become an independent studio.

(Source: Did You Know Gaming)