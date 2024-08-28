Astro Bot PS5 Confirms Appearance by Former PlayStation Mascot

Astro Bot PS5 launches soon, bringing cute robotic versions of fan favorite characters to life. Many of them are based on modern games like God of War, and Bloodborne. Team Asobi is also recreating classic characters, one of which is a former PlayStation mascot that was once the face of Sony’s gaming brand.

Which former PlayStation mascot appears in Astro Bot PS5?

In a recent PlayStation Blog post, Team Asobi studio director Nicolas Doucet was interviewed about the upcoming Astro Bot PS5 game. The interview discussed the origins of Astro Bot, the bot’s new powers, and the game’s world. He also discussed recreating beloved PlayStation characters.

As expected, character including Kratos, Aloy, and Nathan Drake are among the cameos in Astro Bot. However, Doucet mentions the former PlayStation mascot Crash Bandicoot.

“But with all of these characters, the eyes are paramount. Sometimes LED eyes just didn’t work on certain characters because the original design relies so much on the pupils being a certain size or color for instance,” says Doucet. “So for more cartoony VIPs like Crash Bandicoot or from Ape Escape, the Bots are wearing a mask to help bridge that problem!”

This may not be too surprising since the Crash Bandicoot bot was in Astro’s Playroom. However, the Wumpa loving marsupial has since been acquired by Xbox. Despite ownership, PlayStation fans will surely be pleased considering how important the character is to Sony’s gaming history.

Astro Bot launches on September 6, 2024, for PS5. Pre-ordering will get players the Astro Lovestruck Lyricist outfit, the Glorious Graffiti Dual Speeder paint color, and two Astro Avatars. Post-launch content is planned, and will be free “soon” after release.

An Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller for PS5 is also available. The themed controller features a white and blue color scheme with Astro’s round eyes on the touchpad. Players who manage to find one will spend $79.99.

(Source: PlayStation Blog)