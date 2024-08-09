Astro Bot DualSense PS5 Controller Pre-Orders Selling Out

Astro Bot PS5 DualSense controller pre-orders have gone live in some regions, and as expected, they’re going fast. Sony is releasing a limited quantity of these, and in Europe, pre-orders filled up shortly after going live. If you’re in the U.S., you still have a chance.

Where and how to pre-order Astro Bot PS5 DualSense controllers

Folks in the U.S. should head over to Amazon before 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET and get in line. There’s currently no product page, but it should go live shortly. The controllers are also being sold at PlayStation Direct and select retailers.

The Astro Bot DualSense costs $79.99 / €79.99 / £69.99 / ¥11,980, and will launch alongside the game on September 6. We don’t expect retailers to restock them, so it’s best to bookmark the link above and be quick unless you want to fork out twice the MSRP on eBay.

Astro Bot controller certainly looks unique. It has blue accents and carved lines, which Sony calls “sci-fi lines.” The touchpad features Astro Bot’s eyes. Community’s response to the controller’s unveiling was also very positive, with many calling it one of the best DualSense controllers offered thus far.

Let us know if you manage to snag one!