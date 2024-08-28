God of War’s Chris Judge Throws Shade at Amazon Exec Over Game Acting Comment

God of War actor Chris Judge has thrown shade at Amazon Games boss Christoph Hartmann over some of his misinformed comments about video games. While speaking out in favor of AI in a recent interview, Hartmann said that video games “don’t really have acting.” Judge took exception to that statement.

God of War actor highlights The Last of Us Part II in response to Amazon executive’s statement

While talking to IGN about the recent SAG-AFTRA strike that saw actors seeking protection against AI, Hartmann said that games “especially don’t really have acting.” “The majority of the team sits in programming and that’s not going to go away because that’s all about innovation,” he added.

In response, Judge quote tweeted a clip of The Last of Us Part II documentary, in which actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson could be seen doing motion capture work for the game’s most controversial scene. Yes, that scene. Baker described the acting as “pure, raw emotion,” and that’s quite evident when one views the clip below:

Say what you want about TLOU II



But Ashley Johnson’s performance during THAT scene is nothing short of phenomenal. To quote Troy Baker-



— Jinx??️‍⚧️ ᖭི༏ᖫྀ (@J_Jinxter) August 25, 2024

“Thank goodness there’s really no acting in video games,” Judge tweeted sarcastically (thanks, GamesRadar). He then praised TLOU 2’s performance, calling it “absolutely brilliant.”

Thank goodness there’s really no acting in video games…

— Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) August 25, 2024

Regardless of one’s stance on the strikes, claiming that video games “don’t really have acting” in this day and age is as false as it is bizarre. Then again, Amazon isn’t exactly known for making hit games.