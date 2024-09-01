Capcom Loses Dragon’s Dogma, Devil May Cry Director Hideaki Itsuno After 30 Years

Dragon’s Dogma and Devil May Cry director Hideaki Itsuno has departed Capcom after more than three decades of service. The accomplished designer, whose last project was Dragon’s Dogma 2, announced that August 30 was his last day at Capcom after 30 years and 5 months.

Hideaki Itsuno’s name is synonymous with Dragon’s Dogma and Devil May Cry

Itsuno joined Capcom in 1994 and has been working there since, making the Japanese giant his only employer to date. While at Capcom, he was involved in a large number of hit franchises but is most known for Devil May Cry and Dragon’s Dogma.

Itsuno isn’t leaving the industry, and in a message on X, asked fans to stay tuned for his next “creation.” His next endeavor has yet to be revealed at the time of this writing.

“Thank you for your long-term support of the games and characters I have been responsible for,” Itsuno wrote. “From September, I will start developing a new game in a new environment. I hope to create fun, beautiful games that are as memorable as, or even more memorable than, the ones I have created so far.”

Itsuno’s portfolio also includes 1995’s Street Fighter Alpha and 2003’s Resident Evil Outbreak, among numerous other titles.