Until Dawn PS5 Isn’t Out Yet But Its Dev Is Undergoing Layoffs

Until Dawn‘s enhanced edition has yet to release on the PS5 and PC, but its developer Ballistic Moon is already undergoing layoffs. It’s unclear how many employees have been affected, but at least two developers confirmed losing their jobs on LinkedIn ahead of Until Dawn’s release.

Until Dawn will launch on October 4, 2024 for the PS5 and PC

The two developers in question are junior game designer Cassy Cornish and technical designer Harry Williams. Williams confirmed that he had been working on Until Dawn for two years whereas Cornish spent “over a year” on the title as game designer.

It’s unclear what prompted the layoffs but we’re assuming Ballistic Moon cut contractual positions now that Until Dawn’s development has wrapped up. Still, this isn’t a great look for the games industry in general.

Until Dawn will release just four days ahead of the highly-anticipated Silent Hill 2 remake. Folks are already speculating that Until Dawn is likely to be dead on arrival as it’ll be overshadowed by Silent Hill 2.

Here’s hoping the game doesn’t bomb like Concord because PlayStation Studios have been bleeding money, as admitted by Sony’s own CFO Hiroki Totoki. Recording another loss in the books is the last thing PlayStation needs right now.