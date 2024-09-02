Xbox Admits to Passing Up Exclusives Amid Black Myth: Wukong Controversy

As bizarre rumors swirl about a “secret” Black Myth: Wukong PS5 exclusive deal, Microsoft leadership continues to admit passing up offers of Xbox exclusives, many of which later struck a deal with PlayStation for either full or partial content exclusivity. The latest admission comes from none other than Phil Spencer, who revealed that Microsoft was offered a deal for Destiny 1.

Xbox fans should be upset with Microsoft rather than PlayStation over lack of exclusives

Much has been said about Sony snagging third-party games and “paying to keep them off of Xbox,” but Microsoft has admitted to declining offers from numerous major franchises in the past. Notwithstanding the current state of Destiny, the first game was a huge hit (Spencer himself is a big fan) and had PS3, PS4 exclusive content after Microsoft declined Bungie’s offer.

The other major games? Let’s see. Microsoft was offered Spider-Man, which it declined. The company admitted to making a mistake passing up Genshin Impact, which it’s now getting several years later. But wait, that’s not all! Microsoft also turned down Guitar Hero and Grand Theft Auto III.

I’m sure there are more that we’re missing here, but you can hear Spencer’s latest admission in the video below (thanks, ResetEra):

At this point, Xbox fans and journalists should question why Microsoft keeps passing up exclusives rather than bemoaning Sony for signing deals.