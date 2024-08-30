Black Myth: Wukong PS5 Exclusivity Deal Rumor Causes Insider Drama

Did Sony strike a Black Myth: Wukong PS5 exclusivity deal with Game Science? That is the question — one with conflicting answers that has a bunch of known insiders and journalists disputing each other’s claims. A while back, a vague Microsoft statement led people to believe that Sony moneyhatted Black Myth: Wukong, but those suggestions were dismissed. Now, some journalists are saying that those rumors were true.

How likely is it for Sony to have a secret Black Myth: Wukong PS5 exclusivity deal?

The original report about potential moneyhatting came prior to Black Myth: Wukong’s launch, and was based on a statement by Microsoft that apparently alluded to it. However, that suggestion was widely dismissed because: a. Sony would be shouting off the rooftops if it had an exclusivity deal, and b. Game Science said it was optimizing the game for Xbox Series X|S.

Last night, Forbes’ contributor Paul Tassi claimed to have heard from a source that Sony does in fact have a deal in place to keep Black Myth: Wukong off of Xbox consoles. IGN then claimed that it, too, has heard the same from its own source. Shortly afterwards, journalist and insider Jeff Grubb, known insider eXtas1s, and XboxEra’s Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker disputed those claims.

It is believed that Sony helped with the game’s PS5 port, which was somehow misinterpreted as an exclusivity deal. We’re leaning towards this explanation because Sony hasn’t really marketed Black Myth: Wukong like it tends to promote console exclusives, and given the game’s popularity, a “secret” deal sounds a bit rubbish.