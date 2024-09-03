Another RPG Dev Says They’re Skipping Xbox Because of Microsoft, Not Sony

Yet another upcoming video game has become a de facto PS5 console exclusive because its developer is skipping Xbox due to Microsoft‘s non cooperation and lack of communication. Enotria: The Last Song developer Jyamma Games complained that it has been completely ignored by Microsoft while Sony helped with the game’s PS5 development.

Plot twist: More games are becoming PS5 exclusive because of Xbox

While Xbox fans — and even some journalists — continue to accuse Sony of secret deals to keep games off of Xbox platforms, more and more developers are speaking out against Microsoft and its lack of communication. The issue mostly affects indie developers who aren’t well-connected, leaving them at the mercy of the ID@Xbox team.

Sony, meanwhile, offers development support. We’re pretty sure it is this that was misinterpreted as a “secret exclusivity deal” by some journalists and their sources when they accused Sony of paying for Black Myth: Wukong to skip Xbox at launch.

We’ll let the tweets below do the talking:

We believe that Xbox is blessed with a huge gaming community and we would love to release Enotria on your platform as fast as possible, as we spent a lot of money and resources to make it happen, but this task is nearly impossible with Microsoft taking months to reply to us when… — Enotria: The Last Song (@enotriagame) September 2, 2024

The only thing Sony did was work with us on getting the game ready on their platform, Microsoft, on the other hand, is taking 2 months to reply to our submission when we have the game practically ready for both Series S and X — Enotria: The Last Song (@enotriagame) September 2, 2024

This is the second such instance I’ve seen over the past month alone. Another indie dev recently took to X to make a similar complaint, but ended up being attacked by fans. In response, they published screenshots of their email communication with Microsoft regarding their game HAAK, announcing that they are now abandoning the platform altogether.