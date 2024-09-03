Another RPG Dev Says They’re Skipping Xbox Because of Microsoft, Not Sony

Yet another upcoming video game has become a de facto PS5 console exclusive because its developer is skipping Xbox due to Microsoft‘s non cooperation and lack of communication. Enotria: The Last Song developer Jyamma Games complained that it has been completely ignored by Microsoft while Sony helped with the game’s PS5 development.
Plot twist: More games are becoming PS5 exclusive because of Xbox
While Xbox fans — and even some journalists — continue to accuse Sony of secret deals to keep games off of Xbox platforms, more and more developers are speaking out against Microsoft and its lack of communication. The issue mostly affects indie developers who aren’t well-connected, leaving them at the mercy of the ID@Xbox team.
Sony, meanwhile, offers development support. We’re pretty sure it is this that was misinterpreted as a “secret exclusivity deal” by some journalists and their sources when they accused Sony of paying for Black Myth: Wukong to skip Xbox at launch.
We’ll let the tweets below do the talking:
This is the second such instance I’ve seen over the past month alone. Another indie dev recently took to X to make a similar complaint, but ended up being attacked by fans. In response, they published screenshots of their email communication with Microsoft regarding their game HAAK, announcing that they are now abandoning the platform altogether.