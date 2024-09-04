No Man’s Sky Aquarius Update Lets You Fish Around the Universe

It is impressive how dedicated Hello Games is to updating and improving its open-universe survival game, No Man’s Sky. Since launch, the developer has added full multiplayer, VR support, new creatures, new planets, and much more. Today, Hello Games adds fishing to that list with its newly announced No Man’s Sky Aquarius update, which launches today.

The main draw to the No Man’s Sky Aquarius update is fishing. Players can now explore the galaxy for the perfect fishing spot and reel in a variety of aquatic life. Types of fish can vary from common minnow-like fish to huge alien marine mammals. The types of fish found depend on a planet’s environment and water conditions, so players will have to travel across the universe and use specialist bait to find their rarest catch.

The No Man’s Sky Aquarius update also introduces the Exo-Skiff, a deployable fishing platform perfect for catching fish found in deep waters. The platform is customizable, includes cold storage inventory, and can float on even the roughest seas.

If players want to explore the waters of other planets but are still eager to catch fish at their current location, fear not. Researching the Automated Trap blueprint allows Travellers to gather fish while spacetrotting.

Players can enjoy the new content with the new Aquarius expedition which begins today. For approximately six weeks, players can engage with the new aquatic features to earn deep-sea customization parts for their Traveller. This includes a unique underwater jetpack.

The update also features new cooking recipes, fishing records, and much more. Every bit of information for the No Man’s Sky Aquarius update, including the patch notes, can be found on the game’s official post.

The inspiration for the new update was actually inspired by No Man’s Sky fans. In the new update’s post, Hello Games managing director Sean Murray credits fan art of Travellers lazily fishing on their starships for inspiring the team.

“Something people really loved in the Worlds update was the new water technology – tons of players were posting videos of themselves just chilling at the water’s edge,” says Murray. “One piece of fan art in particular stopped us in our tracks, of a player lazily fishing from the wing of their starship. This art, and others like it, was right at the heart of the inspiration behind the Aquarius update.”

(Source: Hello Games)