Silent Hill 2 Reveals the Most Immersive Way to Play the Remake

Bloober Team revealed two new visual options for the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake. The option to turn off UI elements paired with the grainy 90s filter will surely appease fans of the 2001 classic horror game.

How does the UI toggle and 90s filter work in Silent Hill 2?

According to a Twitter post from Bloober Team, players will have the option to turn off UI elements in the Silent Hill 2 remake. The developer shares more details stating that visual cues, sound effects, and James’ behavior during gameplay will naturally guide the player through the story. For example, he will look towards important spots, and have different animations when wounded. The developer calls it “the most immersive way to play.”

Another visual option coming to the Silent Hill 2 remake is the 90s filter. This brings a grainy, old school effect to the in-game camera. According to the post, the filter features the grain effect, color correction, and screen adjustments.

Pairing the two visual options together brings it more in line with the original. The 2001 release is known for its grainy visuals, and lack of UI elements. A glimpse of the options can be seen in the post below.

We've also created a "90s filter" with grain effect, color correction and screen adjustments to complete the old-school experience.#SILENTHILL #KONAMI #BlooberTeam pic.twitter.com/CwPKskFg8o — Bloober Team (@BlooberTeam) September 4, 2024

Fans seem to be happy with the new visual options overall. Twitter user Jake Symbol said, “Honestly was praying for this, it made me sad thinking it’s a modern survival horror and will invariably have a UI. God I love UI-free games.” Another user named Mr. Sparta said, “This is incredibly cool. The team Bloober Team really cared about this project. Thank you.”

Information about the Silent Hill 2 remake has slowly churned out since its reveal. Recently, the game’s creative director and lead designer said it would take more than 20 hours to see everything the game has to offer. That isn’t counting the new game plus mode, or the multiple endings.

Silent Hill 2 launches on October 8, 2024, for PS5.