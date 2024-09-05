PSA: Astro Bot PS5 Update 1.002.000 Is Out Now

A quick heads up for folks who purchase discs, Astro Bot PS5 update 1.002.000 is out now, the patch notes for which we’ll share as soon as we have them. The digital versions will be updated automatically, but those with physical versions may need to update manually if not prompted.

The update went live yesterday, September 4, and although we reviewed the game, not all of us have our hands on it quite yet, so we can’t really say what the patch was for. Team Asobi hasn’t shared patch notes for the day-one update, but developers sometimes release changelogs upon launch. We’ll make sure to share it with our readers when we have it.

It’s been a wild morning already, with Astro Bot bringing Sony some much-needed positive news after the Concord disaster. Ironically, Concord will go offline on the same day that the critically-acclaimed Astro Bot launches i.e. Friday, September 6.

Speaking of critically-acclaimed, Astro Bot is sitting at 94/100 on Metacritic at the time of this writing, earning universal acclaim. Our sister site ComingSoon also awarded it a perfect score, calling it a “joyous celebration of gaming’s past and present.”

Less than 24 hours to go, folks!