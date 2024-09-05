Black Myth: Wuking DLC Confirmed Amid New Sales Milestone

A recent rumor turned out to be partially true as Black Myth: Wukong DLC has been officially confirmed along with the announcement of a new sales milestone. In less than two weeks on the market, the record-breaking RPG has sold 18 million copies and counting, per Bloomberg, surpassing launch sales of mega hits like Elden Ring.

Black Myth: Wukong DLC confirmed as sales show no sign of slowing down

Game Science’s biggest external shareholder, Daniel Wu, confirmed to Bloomberg that an expansion is in the works. Wu, who apparently took a massive financial risk that ended up paying off, is looking forward to raking in more money when the DLC is out.

Wu didn’t say when players should expect the DLC and understandably didn’t comment on the rumored sequel, but if yesterday’s report is to be believed, it’ll be a while before the content is out. Interestingly, Bloomberg’s article brought up Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, which also took its sweet time hitting stores.

According to an insider who goes as Lunatic Ignus on X, the DLC will feature Buddha and Jade Emperor alongside Bull King. We’ve been told to expect an announcement sometime in summer 2025, possibly in August.