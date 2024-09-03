Black Myth: Wukong DLC, Sequel Plans Reportedly Leaked

An insider claims to be privvy to Black Myth: Wukong DLC and sequel plans. Given the massive launch, further development of the IP was practically a given. But apparently, Game Science had plans for more content before Black Myth: Wukong even hit store shelves.

The aforementioned report comes from a Chinese insider who goes as Lunatic Ignus on X and Discord. According to them, Game Science plans to launch two expansions of sorts before moving on to the sequel, code named Black Myth: Jiang Ziya.

Ignus claimed on Discord that their source found audio files for Buddha and Jade Emperor, alongside Nezha. Nezha will reportedly make a bigger appearance in the sequel. The leaker further claimed that Game Science originally planned 13 chapters, but due to budget constraints, Black Myth: Wukong was cut down to six longer chapters.

As for the audio files found for Buddha and Jade Emperor, Ignus reckons that they are for the upcoming DLCs, which may also feature Bull King — either playable or in a boss battle.

If Ignus — who has a mixed reputation — is correct, Black Myth: Wukong’s DLC will release after the game’s Xbox port and physical release. Players have been told to expect an announcement sometime in summer 2025, specifically around August 20.

Game Science aims to launch 2 DLC's for BM:W before the release of their next game, Black Myth: Jiang Ziya.



The game was meant to have 13 chapters, but they released only 6 longer chapters because of the budget.



Take this with a massive grain of salt.