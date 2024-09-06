PS Store Wallet Settings Are Being Updated

Sony has sent out an email informing players that it’s updating PS Store wallet settings starting September 12, 2024. It’s a small and simple update that’ll remove the “Auto-Add Funds” option. Turning on the setting would allow Sony to automatically add funds to players’ wallets from their payment method in order to pay for subscriptions and pre-orders.

Why Sony is removing PS Store ‘Auto-Add Funds’ wallet setting

In case you didn’t notice, Sony no longer requires players to have wallet funds in order to pay for subscriptions or pre-orders. For a while now, the company has been directly deducting payments from players’ payment method, if allowed. However, the Auto-Add Funds setting remained in place.

So, that’s about it, then. The setting is no longer needed and it’s being removed. “If you are happy with your subscription, you do not need to do anything – we will continue to fund purchases from your default payment method when you don’t have enough funds in your wallet to complete a purchase,” Sony wrote.

If you don’t want Sony to automatically deduct payments then make sure to turn off auto renewal for PS Plus. Canceling the subscription will stop automatic payments, but your membership will remain active until expiry.

As a reminder, if you sleep on this and then dispute and reverse PS Store payments with your bank, it’ll result in your PSN account being banned.