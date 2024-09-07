PSA: Astro Bot Save Files Are Being Lost, Here’s a Temporary Solution

A large number of players have reported losing their Astro Bot save files because the game utilizes a strange method of saving progress. We’re not sure if this is a design choice or a bug that needs to be patched, but the autosave feature doesn’t actually create a save file until players quit out to the main menu. If Astro Bot crashes or PS5 unexpectedly shuts down mid-game, the save data is lost for good.

How to avoid losing Astro Bot PS5 save data

The aforementioned issue has been widely reported on sites like ResetEra and Reddit, but the problem only becomes noticeable if you don’t/can’t quit Astro Bot properly. Until Team Asobi rolls out a patch, here’s how you can avoid the issue, as suggested by players:

Turn off automatic cloud saves (PS Plus required) for Astro Bot so your previous “good” save isn’t overriden in case you run into the issue. When playing, make sure to stop every once in a while and quit out to the main menu. This is particularly important if you’re going for 100% completion. Quitting to the main menu will properly autosave your current progress. Following the above, make sure to upload your save file manually to cloud.

We know this is a pain in the rear, but unfortunately, it’s all we have right now if you don’t want to wait for a patch.

We’ll update our readers when a fix is rolled out.