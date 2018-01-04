Explore a Medieval Land as a Fishbowl-Powered Robot in Feudal Alloy, Coming This Year

Attu Games has announced today that Feudal Alloy will be releasing for the PlayStation 4 sometime later this year. The game, which is billed as combining “metroidvania-style action RPG” with “fishbowl-powered medieval robots” is from the same developers that brought you Toby: The Secret Mine. You can check out the announcement trailer for the game below:

Not too much else is known about the game as of yet, but judging by the trailer and the distinct art style the game features, it will certainly be something fans of the metroidvania genre will want to check out. According to Attu Games, players will explore a medieval world with the fishbowl-powered robot named Attu. As you explore the world, you’ll encounter other mechanical creatures and speak to them using branching dialogue. For a bit more information on what to expect when the game comes out, check out below:

Attu is an ordinary farmer robot who lives in a small cottage in sunflower fields. He had been living a simple but pleasant life until a bunch of outlaws attacked the village, stole their oil supplies and burnt his house. Fortunately, he managed to grab his old sword and fled into the woods.Get lost and discover a huge interconnected world, filled with wide range of enemies, bosses, skills, equipments and side quests. Choose which paths you take and which enemies you face. Try to defeat the evil and find your way back home. Features Fishbowl-powered medieval robots!

Dynamic action-combat system with swords, grenades, dodges and other special attack moves

A lot of different equipment that change both player appearance and attributes

A unique dialogue system – animated bubbles

A huge, interconnected world to explore, filled with wide range of enemies, bosses and side quests

Varied hand-drawn environments

Loot, a lot of loot!

Hidden collectibles

Secret areas

Achievements

Trading cards

Feudal Alloy is set to launch sometime in 2018.

[Source: Gematsu]