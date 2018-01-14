CWL Pro League Groups Determined, 16 Teams Will Compete for Top Spot

During CWL NOLA, the Call of Duty World League detailed how their Pro League Stage 1 event will work. It will bring together the 16 top teams (ranked by pro points) in the world together, and it’ll take place from January 23 (matches will take place from Tuesday through Thursday each week) until April 8. Since the event has ended, we now know all 16 teams, and their individual seeds.

The North American teams that will make up Division A are the #1 ranked Team Kaliber, OpTic Gaming, Rise Nation, Echo Fox, and Doom Clan. Meanwhile, the two European representatives will be Red Reserve and Vitality. Finally, the talented Mindfreak team out of Australia will be the lone Asian-Pacific team in the Pro League Stage 1.

Division B is quite stacked as well as the #2 ranked Luminosity lead off the North American teams. Other groups from the region include Eunited, FaZe Clan, Team Envy, and Evil Geniuses (who were the last North American team to qualify). Three teams from Europe finish out the division as Splyce, Unilad, and Epsilon will look to cause some upsets.

View the entire bracket for the CWL Pro League Stage 1 below:

Presenting the two divisions for #CWLPS4 Pro League Stage 1, congratulations to our 16 qualified teams! Tune in to the start of the league beginning January 23. pic.twitter.com/HHrZgjcj3R — Call of Duty esports (@CODWorldLeague) January 15, 2018

The first stage will take place from January 23 through April 8 with all 16 teams facing each team in their group twice. All of this will culminate in a playoff event in Columbus, Ohio. There fans will be able to attend the three day event where the winner will be culminated at the MLG Arena. Matches will be streamed on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel.