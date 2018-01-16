Latest Shenmue III Screen Shows Ryo and Shenhua

We didn’t have to wait long for new Shenmue III information in 2018 as a new screen just showed up online. The newly released screenshot shows Ryo and Shenhua walking in a peaceful area. It’s quite the tease for the 2018 release, and Shibuya Productions Founder Cedric Biscay captioned the photo by saying that he was “so happy to share this exclusive screen with you!”

View the new Shenmue III screenshot below:

I am so happy to share this exclusive screen with you ! #MAGIC2018 #shenmue3 pic.twitter.com/BXhzTBMvhu — Cedric Biscay (@CedricBiscay) January 16, 2018

For more on the 2018 release, here’s what creator Yu Suzuki said about changing up the series’ combat in the upcoming sequel:

Shenmue III developer Ys Net posted a new video on their Kickstarter page where director Yu Suzuki talked about the game’s development. He reflected on the past two years of development, gave updates on characters and voice acting, and talked about his plans to overhaul the combat. It seems development is coming to a head, which is good considering the game is supposed to release later this year. “I want to do something a little different with the battles,” revealed Suzuki. “When it comes to fighting, there are things that I want to make my own, so I was thinking of doing things a bit different from last time. We have been running some tests, and well, it’s not a game like Virtua Fighter that is about timing. So, I hope it will take the form of a puzzle game that anyone can play with a strong emphasis on choreography.” He then went on to clarify what type of puzzles players may see. “[Battles] may be influenced by whether you pick up some item, and so on, incorporating more puzzle-type elements. That’s what I would like to do. And [quick time events], alongside some other things.”

Shenmue III is set to release in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PC.