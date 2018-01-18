Disc Jam Update Adds Ranked League, Seasons, and a New Character

High Horse Entertainment has announced that a brand new, massive update is planned for all versions of Disc Jam next month on February 8, the same day the game launches for the Nintendo Switch. With the update, a whole host of community-requested features to the arena will be implemented into the game, including a new character, South American volleyball player named Lannie.

According to High Horse Entertainment, the update will bring two new game modes into Disc Jam, allowing both solo and competitive players to have fun. Ranked Leagues and Seasons are being implemented into the games multiplayer, allowing players to try and rise through the ranks of the Universal Federation of Disc and join the Elite ranks. For solo players, they too will be able to experience the action of ranked leagues by going through a gauntlet that promises to test even the most seasoned veterans. More details will be coming on the update in the coming weeks, so make sure to stay tuned.

For more information on Disc Jam update, check out below:

Disc Jam is available now.