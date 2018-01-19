Watch Six Minutes of Granblue Fantasy Project Re: Link Gameplay

Cygames just released a new video showing off a ton of Granblue Fantasy Project Re: Link gameplay. It’s a lengthy look at the PlatinumGames developed action title, and shows off more than just combat. Exploration is shown off early on, and several key Granblue characters (including Katalina and Rackam) are shown during an intense boss fight.

Here’s the official description for the newly released video:

The video shows off the game world and combat system as well as four characters who will be well-known to fans of the original title. Initial scenes depict the exploration of a country village, complete with the blue skies and verdant valleys that characterize the Granblue game world, and if you look closely you can see the famous skyship Grandcypher floating in the distance. Subsequent scenes show a battle sequence in which the characters Katalina, Io, Percival and Rackam each make use of electrifying special abilities culminating in a Chain Burst attack.

With that said, check out the latest Granblue Fantasy Project Re: Link gameplay:

It was also recently revealed that the upcoming action game will support four-player multiplayer:

Speaking to Tetsuya Fukuhara – the director of the game – Dengeki was able to learn that the game will support four-person multiplayer, and that when players are playing alone, the other three characters in the game will be controlled by AI. Along with that, Fukuhara revealed that some Cygames and CyDesignation staff are being stationed at Platinum Games to help work on the graphics for the game. According to the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu, more tidbits have come out from an interview with a developer for the game. According to the developer, the team behind the game has finally reached a point where it can say it feels good about the basic actions. The developer also teased that new information is still far away, and that the graphics in the game will continue to improve. Finally, the developer said that the goal is to make a game in which players enjoy “situations” where the course changes from one to the next.

Granblue Fantasy Project Re:Link is currently scheduled to release in Japan during 2018.