It’s always exciting when an old franchise finally makes the leap across the pond. Such is the case with Granblue Fantasy, a mobile JRPG that released in 2014 to a very positive reception. While that entry to the series has still not managed to come to the West yet, its fighting game spin-off shall. Granblue Fantasy: Versus will hit PlayStation 4 on March 3rd, 2020. While the hope was to release all PlayStation 4 Granblue games worldwide at the same time, Versus will make it to Japan about a month earlier with a February 6th release date there.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus combines two genres, with both a 2.5D sidescrolling action game and a 2.5D anime fighting game. In the single-player story mode, you’ll go through sidescrolling stages, fighting minions and bosses to get to the end. Once you’re ready to combat another player, the game instead becomes a 1v1 fighting game. There are 11 playable characters at launch, with at least five more coming through DLC.

You can see the trailer for the game below:

In addition to the regular version of the game, there will also be a limited edition at launch. This version will come with a special box, an art book, the soundtrack, and a DLC card that lets you download a special “treasure.” While nice, it seems like the West won’t be getting the version that comes with a shot glass and a set of coasters.

This isn’t the only Granblue game looking to make its way to the West. Action RPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink is also planned to come West on its release. Unfortunately, the game hit some delays after Nier: Automata and Babylon’s Fall developer PlatinumGames chose to step down from the project. Instead, the game will now be developed entirely by Cygames. There’s currently no word on when Relink will release, either in Japan or the West.