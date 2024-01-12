Granblue Fantasy: Relink Demo Available on PS5 and PS4 Today

A Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo is now available on both the PS5 and PS4. The demo — which can be downloaded via the PlayStation Store — grants players access to three modes: Tutorial, Story, and Quest.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo details

Each of the modes available in the demo are officially described as follows:

Story Mode: Play through a portion of Relink’s main story. Clear story mode to redeem rewards in the full game.

Play through a portion of Relink’s main story. Clear story mode to redeem rewards in the full game. Quest Mode: Play through a few of Relink’s quests, either solo or with others. Clear the available quests to redeem rewards in the full game.

Play through a few of Relink’s quests, either solo or with others. Clear the available quests to redeem rewards in the full game. Tutorial Mode: Learn how to control characters and other game basics.

Players cannot save their progress or load data in the demo, so it goes without saying that nothing will be carried over to the full game should you wish to purchase it. However, those who clear the Story and Quest modes will receive some in-game bonuses provided they don’t delete their demo data from the hard drive.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink will release on February 1. The game will also be available on Steam but will not feature cross-play between consoles and PC. Only PS5 and PS4 players will be able to play together.