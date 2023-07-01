Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising Open Beta Dates Set

Arc System Works has announced this week that the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising open beta test will begin next month for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users.

When does the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising open beta start?

The Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising open beta test dates have been set, and will run from July 28-30 for PS4 and PS5. Arc System Works will also be selecting a random group of applicants to give early access to, with the early access dates for the beta happening on July 26 and July 27, 2023.

Even though the beta will be open for players, registration for ealry access will be available beginning on July 5 and running through July 16.

Alongside news of the open beta, Arc System Works also confirmed that Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will be holding an open beta tournament at the EVO 2023 fighting game tournament. EVO 2023 is set to take place from August 4-5, 2023, and will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is a sequel to Granblue Fantasy Versus, and will include a handful of new mechanics to the game, including Dash Attacks, Triple Attacks, and more when it releases later this year.