Granblue Fantasy: Relink Is Being Taken Over by Cygames Instead of PlatinumGames

The upcoming action-RPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink is no longer being developed by PlatinumGames. Cygames is completely taking it over. This means an internal development team at the company will finish the project. now that PlatinumGames has announced its “contract on the project has come to an end.”

Cygames provided insight into how things will go moving forward.

Tokyo-based video game publisher and developer Cygames, Inc. (HQ: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; President: Koichi Watanabe, hereinafter referred as “Cygames”) has recently been engaged in the co-development of the upcoming console game Granblue Fantasy: Relink together with esteemed developer PlatinumGames Inc.

Going forward, Cygames will handle 100% of development internally. Cygames would like to assure everyone looking forward to the title that we remain committed to delivering a game that meets the expectation of our fan-base and gamers everywhere.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink was first announced back in August 2016 and was originally slated for a Japanese release in 2018. The delay now makes sense, given what’s going on internally.

Since the game hasn’t even been released in Japan yet, the wait for an international release will be even longer. But Cygames already confirmed it will localize the game into English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish. Hopefully, this new workload doesn’t mean localization is indefinitely on the backburner.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is still in development for the PlayStation 4. How do all of you feel about this shift during development? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: Siliconera]