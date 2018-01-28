Nightmares From the Deep 3: Davy Jones Coming to PS4 in February

Artifex Mundi has announced that the finale of Nightmares From the Deep trilogy, Davy Jones, will be releasing on consoles on February 2. You can check out a brief trailer above, and a description below:

Delve into the grand finale of the exciting struggle of curator Sara Black and her daughter Cora against the terrifying sea pirate and legend of the seas Davy Jones. Just before revealing the mystery of the Sea Devil to the world, the heroines are kidnapped by Davy Jones’s spooky galleon. To save herself and her daughter, Sarah will have to make a pact with the legendary pirate, discover his past, and free a young girl from the curse of the undead inhabitants of a mysterious island. Her mission will lead her through the winding corridors of a gold mine, a pirate town, Davy Jones’ palace, and labyrinth-like swamps. Will she succeed? What role do the voodoo witch and the genius alchemist O`Malley have to play in all this? Who is the spirit of the young girl and what connects her to Dave Jones? The finale of this epic adventure will bring answers to all your questions.

Nightmares From the Deep 3: Davy Jones will release as a Collector’s Edition that includes an additional adventure, concept graphics, soundtrack, 68 different locations, and 29 mini games.