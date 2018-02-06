Read the Friday the 13th Game Update 1.24 Patch Notes

IllFonic just released the latest patch for Friday the 13th: The Game. Update 1.24 makes several changes to the game, including making “adjustments to the window collision blocker that is created while a counselor in the process of climbing or jumping through a window.” In addition, it also fixed several bugs that occurred with bear traps, and a nasty glitch that “caused counselors to sometimes become stuck while climbing through a window.” Some tweaks to maps have also been made, as the Pinehurst map can now be exited properly via vehicles in the northwestern exit, and a change has been made to vehicles where they’ll now function properly when Jason is standing directly behind them.

Check out the Friday the 13th game update 1.24 patch notes below:

General Made adjustments to the window collision blocker that is created while a counselor in the process of climbing or jumping through a window

Addressed several exploits and exploit locations Counselors Fixed a bug that caused Bear Traps to work inconsistently when being placed near doorways

Fixed a bug that caused Bear Traps to become stuck in a counselor’s hands

Fixed a bug that caused counselors to sometimes become stuck while climbing through a window Maps Pinehurst Fixed a bug that caused the northwestern exit to not work properly as a vehicle escape Vehicles Fixed a bug that caused vehicles to not function properly while Jason is standing directly behind the vehicle Sound Reduced the volume of Part 5 Jason’s music

Friday the 13th game update 1.24 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: F13]