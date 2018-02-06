Read the Friday the 13th Game Update 1.24 Patch Notes
IllFonic just released the latest patch for Friday the 13th: The Game. Update 1.24 makes several changes to the game, including making “adjustments to the window collision blocker that is created while a counselor in the process of climbing or jumping through a window.” In addition, it also fixed several bugs that occurred with bear traps, and a nasty glitch that “caused counselors to sometimes become stuck while climbing through a window.” Some tweaks to maps have also been made, as the Pinehurst map can now be exited properly via vehicles in the northwestern exit, and a change has been made to vehicles where they’ll now function properly when Jason is standing directly behind them.
Check out the Friday the 13th game update 1.24 patch notes below:
General
- Made adjustments to the window collision blocker that is created while a counselor in the process of climbing or jumping through a window
- Addressed several exploits and exploit locations
Counselors
- Fixed a bug that caused Bear Traps to work inconsistently when being placed near doorways
- Fixed a bug that caused Bear Traps to become stuck in a counselor’s hands
- Fixed a bug that caused counselors to sometimes become stuck while climbing through a window
Maps
Pinehurst
- Fixed a bug that caused the northwestern exit to not work properly as a vehicle escape
Vehicles
- Fixed a bug that caused vehicles to not function properly while Jason is standing directly behind the vehicle
Sound
- Reduced the volume of Part 5 Jason’s music
Friday the 13th game update 1.24 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
[Source: F13]