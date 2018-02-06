PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Read the Friday the 13th Game Update 1.24 Patch Notes

February 6, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

IllFonic just released the latest patch for Friday the 13th: The Game. Update 1.24 makes several changes to the game, including making “adjustments to the window collision blocker that is created while a counselor in the process of climbing or jumping through a window.” In addition, it also fixed several bugs that occurred with bear traps, and a nasty glitch that “caused counselors to sometimes become stuck while climbing through a window.” Some tweaks to maps have also been made, as the Pinehurst map can now be exited properly via vehicles in the northwestern exit, and a change has been made to vehicles where they’ll now function properly when Jason is standing directly behind them.

Check out the Friday the 13th game update 1.24 patch notes below:

General

  • Made adjustments to the window collision blocker that is created while a counselor in the process of climbing or jumping through a window
  • Addressed several exploits and exploit locations

Counselors

  • Fixed a bug that caused Bear Traps to work inconsistently when being placed near doorways
  • Fixed a bug that caused Bear Traps to become stuck in a counselor’s hands
  • Fixed a bug that caused counselors to sometimes become stuck while climbing through a window

Maps

Pinehurst

  • Fixed a bug that caused the northwestern exit to not work properly as a vehicle escape

Vehicles

  • Fixed a bug that caused vehicles to not function properly while Jason is standing directly behind the vehicle

Sound

  • Reduced the volume of Part 5 Jason’s music

Friday the 13th game update 1.24 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: F13]

