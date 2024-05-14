PlayStation Store Update Worldwide May 14, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
May’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
PSVR Games
- Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street
PS4 & PS5 Games
- 15in1 Solitaire
- ANIMAL WELL
- Arcade Archives Tutankham
- Athenian Rhapsody
- BMX Wild Run PS4 & PS5
- Braid, Anniversary Edition
- Cazzarion: Robot Rush
- Cazzarion: Sky Flight
- Crow Country
- Fun with the Fitzgeralds
- Gallop Glory: Obstacle Racing & Horse Simulator
- Gift
- Imagine Earth
- Kinduo 2 – Frostbite
- The Land Beneath Us
- The Murder of Sherlock Holmes
- Mushroom Savior
- My Incubi Harem
- Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution
- The Origin: Blind Maid
- Poly Island PS4 & PS5
- The Prisoner of the Night
- Space Raiders
- Summer Games Challenge
- Summer Sports Games