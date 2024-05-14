PlayStation Store Update Worldwide May 14, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

PSVR Games

Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street

PS4 & PS5 Games

15in1 Solitaire

ANIMAL WELL

Arcade Archives Tutankham

Athenian Rhapsody

BMX Wild Run PS4 & PS5

Braid, Anniversary Edition

Cazzarion: Robot Rush

Cazzarion: Sky Flight

Crow Country

Fun with the Fitzgeralds

Gallop Glory: Obstacle Racing & Horse Simulator

Gift

Imagine Earth

Kinduo 2 – Frostbite

The Land Beneath Us

The Murder of Sherlock Holmes

Mushroom Savior

My Incubi Harem

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution

The Origin: Blind Maid

Poly Island PS4 & PS5

The Prisoner of the Night

Space Raiders

Summer Games Challenge

Summer Sports Games

Next Page: European Update