It’s almost time for the PlayStation State of Play May 2024 livestream to begin, and you’ve come to the right place to watch it. While we didn’t get the Showcase that some expected, players will get a much-needed update on what’s coming to PS5 and PSVR 2, especially from PlayStation Studios.

Watch the PlayStation State of Play May 2024 livestream right here

The livestream below will kick off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Read on for what to expect from the show and what we’ve gathered from credible leakers and insiders so far.

Still here? Good! According to Sony, the State of Play will be over 30 minutes long and will feature 14 games. We’re not sure about the split between PS5 and PSVR 2, but we’ve had credible reports that one of the games is a new Astro Bot title, Silent Hill 2 remake will make an appearance, and there’s a possibility that God of War Ragnarok’s PC port will be announced.

Firewalk’s live service game Concord, which Sony confirmed will release in 2024, is also expected to be showcased. As far as some less credible reports go, Until Dawn’s PS5 and PC release has been rumored, and we’ve heard rumblings that Monster Hunter: Wilds and a Marvel title will also appear at the event.