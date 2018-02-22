PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  Trophies: Trophy Guides and Lists, PS3, PS Vita, PS4

Gravel Trophies Revealed, Find Out How to Earn the Platinum

February 22, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Milestone S.r.l.’s off-road racer Gravel is quickly nearing its release date of February 27, and now we know all of the trophies that the game has to offer. There’ll be a Platinum to unlock, and to do so players will have to earn all of the stars in the career mode.

Check out the full list of Gravel trophies below:

Platinum

  • Gravel Hero
    Unlock all trophies

Gold

  • All in!
    Unlock all the vehicles in the basic game
  • Passport control
    Unlock all the Tracks in the basic game
  • Showman
    Obtain all the stars in the Off-Road Masters Career mode in the basic game
  • Globetrotter
    Complete a race in every different location of the basic game
  • Beautiful outside
    Unlock all of the liveries in the basic game
  • I believe I can fly
    Complete any track with a total of 6 seconds flying

Silver

  • The real boss
    Complete all the special episodes
  • Superfast
    Reach 142 mph (230 km/h)
  • Qualified
    Reach Level 25
  • The Graduate!
    Reach Level 50
  • Like a train!
    Maintain “High Speed” for 40 consecutive seconds
  • Garage nearly full
    Unlock 20 new vehicles from the basic game
  • Perfect landing!
    Perform at least 3 perfect landings
  • The new Off-Road Master
    Become the new Off-Road Master
  • Always in the lead
    Finish first in a Head to Head race
  • Reckless drifter!
    Sustain a drift for at least 7 seconds

Bronze

  • Full marks
    Obtain 3 stars in a Career event
  • Green wave
    Complete a Smash-Up race, hitting only green signs
  • Timekeeper
    Obtain a time in Time Attack mode
  • Winner!
    Finish first in a Cross Country
  • Survivor
    Finish first in an Elimination
  • Online Champion
    Complete 10 online races
  • The fans are warming up
    Finish first in a Stadium Circuit
  • Promoted!
    Reach Level 10
  • Hello world!
    Complete an online race
  • In front of everyone
    Finish first in a Wild Rush
  • Top of the class
    Finish first in a Speed Cross
  • Just a warning shot
    Complete a special episode
  • 40 wheels for me
    Unlock 10 new vehicles from the basic game
  • 3 seconds in heaven!
    Perform a jump which lasts at least 3 seconds

Gravel is set to release on February 27, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: PSN Profiles]

