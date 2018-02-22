Gravel Trophies Revealed, Find Out How to Earn the Platinum

Milestone S.r.l.’s off-road racer Gravel is quickly nearing its release date of February 27, and now we know all of the trophies that the game has to offer. There’ll be a Platinum to unlock, and to do so players will have to earn all of the stars in the career mode.

Check out the full list of Gravel trophies below:

Platinum Gravel Hero

Unlock all trophies Gold All in!

Unlock all the vehicles in the basic game

Unlock all the Tracks in the basic game

Obtain all the stars in the Off-Road Masters Career mode in the basic game

Complete a race in every different location of the basic game

Unlock all of the liveries in the basic game

Complete any track with a total of 6 seconds flying Silver The real boss

Complete all the special episodes

Complete all the special episodes Superfast

Reach 142 mph (230 km/h)

Reach Level 25

Reach Level 50

Maintain “High Speed” for 40 consecutive seconds

Unlock 20 new vehicles from the basic game

Perform at least 3 perfect landings

Become the new Off-Road Master

Finish first in a Head to Head race

Sustain a drift for at least 7 seconds Bronze Full marks

Obtain 3 stars in a Career event

Complete a Smash-Up race, hitting only green signs

Obtain a time in Time Attack mode

Finish first in a Cross Country

Finish first in an Elimination

Complete 10 online races

Finish first in a Stadium Circuit

Reach Level 10

Complete an online race

Finish first in a Wild Rush

Finish first in a Speed Cross

Complete a special episode

Unlock 10 new vehicles from the basic game

Perform a jump which lasts at least 3 seconds

Gravel is set to release on February 27, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: PSN Profiles]