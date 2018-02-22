Gravel Trophies Revealed, Find Out How to Earn the Platinum
Milestone S.r.l.’s off-road racer Gravel is quickly nearing its release date of February 27, and now we know all of the trophies that the game has to offer. There’ll be a Platinum to unlock, and to do so players will have to earn all of the stars in the career mode.
Check out the full list of Gravel trophies below:
Platinum
- Gravel Hero
Unlock all trophies
Gold
- All in!
Unlock all the vehicles in the basic game
- Passport control
Unlock all the Tracks in the basic game
- Showman
Obtain all the stars in the Off-Road Masters Career mode in the basic game
- Globetrotter
Complete a race in every different location of the basic game
- Beautiful outside
Unlock all of the liveries in the basic game
- I believe I can fly
Complete any track with a total of 6 seconds flying
Silver
- The real boss
Complete all the special episodes
- Superfast
Reach 142 mph (230 km/h)
- Qualified
Reach Level 25
- The Graduate!
Reach Level 50
- Like a train!
Maintain “High Speed” for 40 consecutive seconds
- Garage nearly full
Unlock 20 new vehicles from the basic game
- Perfect landing!
Perform at least 3 perfect landings
- The new Off-Road Master
Become the new Off-Road Master
- Always in the lead
Finish first in a Head to Head race
- Reckless drifter!
Sustain a drift for at least 7 seconds
Bronze
- Full marks
Obtain 3 stars in a Career event
- Green wave
Complete a Smash-Up race, hitting only green signs
- Timekeeper
Obtain a time in Time Attack mode
- Winner!
Finish first in a Cross Country
- Survivor
Finish first in an Elimination
- Online Champion
Complete 10 online races
- The fans are warming up
Finish first in a Stadium Circuit
- Promoted!
Reach Level 10
- Hello world!
Complete an online race
- In front of everyone
Finish first in a Wild Rush
- Top of the class
Finish first in a Speed Cross
- Just a warning shot
Complete a special episode
- 40 wheels for me
Unlock 10 new vehicles from the basic game
- 3 seconds in heaven!
Perform a jump which lasts at least 3 seconds
Gravel is set to release on February 27, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
[Source: PSN Profiles]