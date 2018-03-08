Today’s DLC for Atelier Lydie and Suelle Adds Lucia Borthayre Into the Party

Koei Tecmo’s Gust brand division has released a new Japanese trailer to promote the DLC for Atelier Lydie and Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings, as they have today released a new batch of DLC where one of the additional content featured is adding the game’s key story character Lucia Borthayre as a party member.

You can read the biography for Lucia below, as written on the English official website:

Age: 16

Occupation: Alchemist

Height: 155cm She is the heiress of the most famous long-standing atelier in Merveille – Atelier Borthayre. She is both a childhood friend and a rival to the twins. She is known as a “flower on a high peak” for her attractive appearance and distant, but polite, attitude, but in fact she is very ambitious and can be rather mean.

Lucia is not the only DLC character added, as the next DLC batch on March 22 will also add Ilmeria von Leinweber into the party, along with some other content.

Atelier Lydie and Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings has been released in Japan for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch since last year. It will be released in the West later on March 27, but the Vita version will be replaced with a Steam release instead.

[Source: Gust]