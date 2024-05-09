Xbox Debating Call of Duty Game Pass Launch Due to Revenue Loss – Report

A fresh report claims that Microsoft is still internally debating launching Call of Duty 2024 on Xbox Game Pass. Sony has previously expressed concerns that Microsoft launching the annual blockbuster day-one on Game Pass was going to hurt competition, but the idea might end up severely damaging Microsoft’s own gaming revenues. And the company’s leadership seems cognizant of that.

Call of Duty 2024 might launch on Game Pass with a subscription price increase

According to The Verge’s Tom Warren, the internal debate over potential loss of revenue from releasing Call of Duty on Game Pass is still ongoing at Microsoft. The Activision shooter seems immune to reviews, raking eye-popping revenue year after year even if the games aren’t well-received by critics and players.

Since Xbox leadership has already promised day-one launches to Game Pass players, reneging on those promises will be in poor taste. The alternative, as The Verge reports, is increasing the price of Game Pass Ultimate yet again. One problem: subscription spending has been stalled and increasing prices might not have the desired affect.

It remains to be seen how Microsoft will proceed. This year’s Call of Duty — reportedly a new Black Ops game — is expected to be revealed in June.