SEGA Publishes the Japanese Launch Trailer of Hokuto ga Gotoku

SEGA has published a new promotional trailer for their highly anticipated Fist of the North Star-meets-Yakuza game, Hokuto ga Gotoku. As this game is already released today in Japan and Asia, this trailer can be considered as the launch trailer.

As mentioned above, Hokuto ga Gotoku is a Fist of the North Star video game created by Toshihiro Nagoshi’s Ryu ga Gotoku Studio (a.k.a. Yakuza Studio), famous for developing the Yakuza game series. The player here assumes the role of FotNS protagonist Kenshiro in an entirely original storyline centered in the Eden city, featuring both existing series characters and brand-new original characters created by Nagoshi’s studio. In addition to the Yakuza-based town exploration and battle systems, Kenshiro is also able to customize a buggy and drive outside the town to explore the vast wastelands in FotNS‘ post-apocalyptic world.

Hokuto ga Gotoku is already released today on March 8 in Japan, exclusively on PlayStation 4. This game is also available in other Asian regions with a Chinese subtitle version. Although the previous FotNS game series, Hokuto Musou by Koei Tecmo, had been localized to the West as Fist of the North Star: Ken’s Rage, SEGA still has not announced any English localizations for this game yet.

[Source: SEGA]