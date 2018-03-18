Hover: Revolt of Gamers Cross-Play Support Now Enabled

During PlayStation Experience 2017 we reported that upcoming parkour game, Hover: Revolt of Gamers, will feature cross-play when it lands on consoles. The game has now received an update on PC, the patch notes for which mention that cross-platform support has been enabled for PC/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch, and PC/PlayStation 4.

There’s been barely any news about Hover since PSX but given yesterday’s update, we can be sure that console versions haven’t been forgotten, and it’s likely that we’ll hear something soon.

For those who haven’t been following the game, here’s an official overview:

Experience the thrills of a fast-paced single and multiplayer parkour game. Join the rebellion and deride the security forces of an anti-leisure tyranny. Rise up to the many challenges of a futuristic open world. Assemble your team, enhance your gear and perform incredible tricks and combos.

PlayStation LifeStyle’s Chandler Wood got his hands on Hover at PSX, and noted that it gave him Jet Set Radio vibes. He further wrote:

Hover: Revolt of Gamers is an exciting thrill ride that combines Jet Set Radio with Mirror’s Edge, set in a world inspired by the likes of Star Wars and The Fifth Element. If that’s not a recipe that instantly generates excitement, I’m not sure what is.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.

[Source: Steam via Reddit]