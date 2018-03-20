Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded Coming to North America in July

NIS America has revealed that the rogue like adventure RPG Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded will launch in North America on July 17, 2018. A European digital release is slated for just three days later on July 20, and to celebrate the announcement, NIS America has released a new trailer that previews the story for players as well as shows off some new gameplay footage.

Take a look at the trailer below to see some new characters and their abilities in the game:

For more on the upcoming game, check out an official description of the title:

Join the colorful cast of Touhou characters on an incredible journey through the Tower of Desire! Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded is the definitive edition of a roguelike masterpiece, filled with new dungeons to explore, new items to collect, and new faces to meet! Newcomers and veterans of the Touhou series will love journeying through the land of Gensokyo with Reimu Hakurei, the shrine maiden of the Hakurei Shrine, as well as new faces such as the spunky magician Marisa Kirisame, and wind priestess Sanae Kochiya! And now, with a ton of new content, new and veteran players can experience the world of Touhou wherever they go! Key Features:

• A Definitive Experience – Relive the complete journey through the Tower of Desire and embark on all-new adventures beyond your wildest imaginations!

• Unleash Your Powers! – Become an unstoppable duo as you and your partner fight against evil and cast powerful bullet-hell spells!

• The World Is Your Oyster – Craft items, upgrade weapons, take a break with other Touhou girls at the cafe… Enjoy the story and solve its mysteries at your own pace!

Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded is set to release on July 17, 2018.