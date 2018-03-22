Check Out the Latest Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS Trailer

Earlier today, Konami released a brand new trailer for Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS that compares the upcoming title to both Anubis Zone of the Enders and Anubis Zone of the Enders HD Edition, both of which released for the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3, respectively. It’s a good way to see just how much Konami has worked on making the upcoming game feel like a more updated title, complete with cleaner graphics and all.

You can check out the new trailer for the game below:

Here’s a description of the upcoming remaster courtesy of developer Cygames:

Cygames and Konami Digital Entertainment have announced Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS, a jointly developed, remastered version of the hit title from 2003, Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner. The latest title in Konami’s breakneck robot battle series will avail of the latest 4K and VR technology to bring high speed robot action smashing its way onto modern consoles – and to the Tokyo Game Show, where visitors will be able to get their first glimpse of the game in action. Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner was the sequel to the PlayStation 2 title, Zone of the Enders and continued the high-octane, big robot, super-fast action that characterized the first title in the series. In 2012 the two titles were re-released as Zone of the Enders HD Collection, for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, which featured high definition visuals and updated UI.

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS is set to release in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PC. It’ll support both virtual reality, and high definition 4K displays.