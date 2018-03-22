Defiance 2050 Closed Beta Test Gets Official Dates

Trion Worlds has announced that the Defiance 2050 closed beta test is officially planned for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The beta for the open-world sci-fi shooter launching this summer will run through the weekend of April 20-22. In the beta, players will be able to play through the full Defiance 2050 experience, up to level 25, while also exploring the areas of Mount Tam and Madera. Players will also be able to experience a couple of the classes the game has to offer, so if you were lucky enough to get into the beta, make sure to go through it all!

For a look at the trailer for the upcoming game, check out below:

To try and snag a spot in the closed beta, head over to the Defiance 2050 site, and for more on Defiance 2050, including what fans can expect from the beta, check out below:

The Defiance 2050 closed beta test will run the weekend of April 20 – 22. In the beta, players will be able to play through the Defiance 2050 experience up to level 25, as well as explore the areas of Mount Tam and Madera. The closed beta will offer up exciting story-based missions as well as give players a taste of the large-scale epic battles that they can expect when Defiance 2050 launches later this summer. Defiance 2050 recreates the original game from the ground up, offering an experience that is the definitive Defiance experience in every way. Today’s consoles and PCs enable the dev team to implement features and upgrades that fans of the game have been clamoring for. Advancements in hardware allow for action on an even larger scale than before, with more players able to take to the battlefield in white-knuckled combat.

Defiance 2050 will release sometime in summer for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.