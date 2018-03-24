Here’s the Many Ways You Can Destroy Helicopters in Far Cry 5

If I learned anything from 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand, it that blowing up helicopters is a lot of fun in video games. Far Cry 5 will look to fill that void, and Ubisoft just released a new video detailing the many ways players can take out choppers in the upcoming first-person shooter. The trailer shows some easy ways to come out victorious in battle.

Check out the new Far Cry 5 helicopter trailer below:

If you haven’t yet, make sure to check out my Far Cry 5 preview from PAX West. Here’s a snippet:

I did much better on my second attempt, as I took down the enemy aircraft in about a minute of action. The key was using my guns rather than the rockets my plane had. Once I figured that out, I was able to finish the final mission of the demo with ease. I saw a lot of variety in the 20-minutes of Far Cry 5 I played, and was really impressed overall. From a gameplay perspective, Far Cry 5 largely sticks to what has worked for the series in the past. Despite a sense of familiarity, it manages to avoid feeling redundant thanks to a drastic change in scenery. The rural USA setting not only changes how the action unfolds, but it also worked to create a more grounded experience for myself. Hope County felt like many places I’ve been to, and seeing it overran by psychopath cultists really struck a chord. I’m excited to see how everything unfolds when Far Cry 5 releases next year.

Far Cry 5 releases on March 27 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.