Destiny 2 Servers Down For Maintenance, Adding ‘Go Fast’ Update 1.1.4

The Destiny 2 servers are down for scheduled maintenance today. The maintenance is set to start at 9 AM Pacific and conclude at 11 AM Pacific. Starting at 9 AM PST, players will no longer be able to log in to Destiny 2. At 10 AM Pacific, all online players will be returned to the title screen. Maintenance is scheduled to end at 11 AM PST. Bungie is taking the Destiny 2 servers down to add update 1.1.4. Upon logging back in, players may be prompted to download the update.

The patch notes will be available after the update goes live. This update will add the biggest balance change since Destiny 2’s launch. It will be buff nearly every weapon in the game (except Exotics, that update will come in May). It will also decrease ability cooldowns and make increase base movement and sprint speeds. Major Crucible changes target reduced team shotting and and increase in intensity spikes. There will also be a rotating weekly Crucible playlist that allows player to play unique gameplay modes like Rumble (free-for-all) and Mayhem.

With Destiny 2 update 1.1.4 out now, the only thing left on Bungie’s published roadmap is the release of update 1.2.0, which will release alongside Expansion 2 and Season 3 content. That launch is scheduled for sometime in May and will continue the bout of impactful revisions that Bungie has been making. Bungie has already talked about Faction Rallies getting a big change in Season 3, and an Exotic pass has set its sights on nearly every single Exotic weapon and armor piece, going as far as to rework how entire abilities on the items work.

We’ll have the Destiny 2 update 1.1.4 patch notes for you as soon as Bungie publishes them. Are you be affected by Bungie taking the Destiny 2 servers down? Are you happy that the biggest balance change since Destiny 2’s launch is finally here? We’ll have the patch notes for you as soon as Bungie publishes them.

[Source: Bungie]