Read the Star Wars Battlefront 2 Update 1.09 Patch Notes

Star Wars Battlefront 2 update 1.09 is now available to download. The latest update to Electronic Arts’ popular multiplayer shooter fixes some issues that were introduced within version 2.00 of the game. For example, “Blaster-wielding Heroes and Special Units are now moving at their correct speed again,” and developers have “fixed an issue where some Interceptor Class Star Cards had their rarity levels swapped.” There are several known issues in the new update, though, so be aware of them.

Check out the Star Wars Battlefront 2 update 1.09 patch notes:

With your help we were able to quickly identify and then act on some of the issues we saw shortly after the Progression Update. We expect these fixes will improve your play experience – especially for players who saw some of their Interceptor Class Star Cards rarities swap around. The Star Wars Battlefront II Team Heroes and Special Units Blaster-wielding Heroes and Special Units are now moving at their correct speed again Starfighters Fixed an issue where some Interceptor Class Star Cards had their rarity levels swapped General Improvements and Bugfixes Fixed an issue with Locked / Unlocked Star Cards showing the incorrect state

Fixed a stuttering issue with DX11/12 for AMD GPU players during gameplay

Fixed an issue with players getting a black screen when deploying

Various crash fixes Known Issues: Darth Maul’s SABER THROW ability does not always hit its target

Sometimes, upon completing the Rodian appearance challenge the awarded crate does not display any contents. The Rodian appearance is still awarded as intended.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 update 1.09 is available now.