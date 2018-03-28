Japanese Sales Chart: Ni No Kuni II and Valkyria Chronicles 4 Arrive!

This past week in Japan saw the release of both Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom and Valkyria Chronicles 4 for the PlayStation 4, which each opened to okay sales, though neither could do enough to dethrone Kirby: Star Allies from swiping the top spot on the Japanese sales charts.

On the hardware front, it was the Nintendo Switch again taking the top spot, with everyone else lagging pretty far behind. The PlayStation 4 and Pro combined to move 23,856 units, which was over half of the Switch totals.

According to Media Create, here’s the 20 bestselling retail games (new releases are denoted via bold text), along with how each system sold in Japan from March 19 through March 25:

Games (Lifetime)

Kirby: Star Allies (NSW) – 84,625 (306,656) Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4) – 62,921 Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (PS4) – 56,014 Detective Pikachu (3DS) – 42,013 Splatoon 2 (NSW) – 29,089 (2,166,047) Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (NSW) – 24,908 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NSW) – 17,288 (1,432,500) Monster Hunter: World (PS4) – 13,329 (1,984,215) PriPara: All Idol Perfect Stage (NSW) – 12,426 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (NSW) – 11,116 (929,617) Super Mario Odyssey (NSW) – 9,523 (1,667,454) Attack on Titan 2 (PS4) – 8,807 (37,288) Hokuto ga Gotoku (PS4) – 8,638 (152,201) Attack on Titan 2 (NSW) – 7,253 (30,194) Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (3DS) – 7,001 (1,599,916) Ikemen Sengoku: Toki o Kakeru Koi – Aratanaru Deai (PSV) – 6,749 Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (PS4) – 5,028 (27,239) Attack on Titan 2 (PSV) – 5,016 (20,277) 1-2-Switch (NSW) – 4,202 (419,947) Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered (PS4) – 3,800

Systems (Previous Week)

Switch – 50,412 (54,342) PlayStation 4 – 37,572 (32,890) PlayStation 4 Pro – 14,935 (10,918) New 2DS LL – 6,487 (4,937) New 3DS LL – 4,070 (3,664) PlayStation Vita – 4,256 (4,388) 2DS – 646 (547) Xbox One – 102 (80) Xbox One X – 80 (74)

