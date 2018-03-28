Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.15 Adds 13 New Cars, View Patch Notes

Gran Turismo Sport update 1.15 is now available. The latest patch to the racing game adds 13 new cars, a new circuit, and three events. It’s a substantial update, and photos of all of the cars and additions can be seen in the gallery below.

Check out the Gran Turismo Sport update 1.15 patch notes below:

1. Thirteen new cars, including Super GT race machines, will be added. ・Lexus au TOM’S RC F ‘16 (Gr.2) ・Nissan MOTUL AUTECH GT-R ‘16 (Gr.2) ・Honda RAYBRIG NSX CONCEPT-GT ‘16 (Gr.2) ・Gran Turismo Red Bull X2014 Standard ‘14 (Gr.X) ・Gran Turismo Red Bull X2014 Junior ‘14 (Gr.X) ・Aston Martin DB11 ’16 (N600) ・BMW M3 Sport Evolution ’89 (N200) ・Eckerts Rod & Custom Mach Forty (N800) ・Ford GT40 Mark I ’66 (N400) ・Lexus RC F GT3 (Emil Frey Racing) ’17 (Gr.3) ・Mazda RX-7 GT-X (FC) ’90 (N200) ・Nissan GT-R NISMO ’17 (N600) ・Nissan SKYLINE GT-R V・spec (R33) ’97 (N300) 2. Tsukuba Circuit, a popular technical race track, will be added. Located in Shimotsuma City in the Ibaraki prefecture, Tsukuba Circuit is one of the closest race facilities to Tokyo and has long been popular as a testing center for manufacturers and magazine. The track is fairly compact, stretching a mere 2,045m, but the layout is exceptionally challenging, mixing a variety of long sweepers with tight corners. Since it opened in 1970, Tsukuba has hosted many big events such as the All-Japan Touring Car Championships and has become a benchmark for rating the performance of automobiles by the media. 1. The following three events will be added to “GT League:” ■ Nissan GT-R Cup (Beginner League) This one-make race features the GT-R, Nissan’s menacing high-performance sports coupe. ■ Red Bull X-Junior Series (Amateur League) This one-make race is an entry-level event with the Red Bull X Series, X2014 Jr. ■ All-Japan GT Car Championships (Professional League) This Group 2 category event includes pure-bred race machines based on road-going production cars. 4. More additional features will be added. ・”VR Time Trial” has been added to the VR Tour Mode. You can now enjoy Time Trials in a 3D view/360-degree environment. ・“Cherry Blossoms” has been added to the “Featured” section of Scapes. ・Museums have been added to the Mini and Renault Sport “Brand Central” section. Other features, improvements and fixes have also been implemented in this update. Please enjoy the continuing evolution of Gran Turismo Sport.

Gran Turismo Sport update 1.15 is available now.