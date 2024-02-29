Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.43 Adds New Cars, Events, and More

Gran Turismo 7’s Update 1.43 is out now, introducing a variety of new content. The latest update adds three new cars, three World Circuit events, a new Café Menu item, and a new Scapes backdrop.

Gran Turismo 7 gets two sports cars and a retro hatchback

Polyphony Digital announced Gran Turismo 7’s new update with a trailer and a post on the official PlayStation blog. The most prominent features are the three new cars. These are the Audi TTS Coupé ’09, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR GSR ’06, and Renault R4 GTL ’85. Players can purchase them from Brand Central or the used car dealership.

Gran Turismo 7′ Audi TTS Coupé is a high-performance version of the 2009 Audi TT sports coupé. Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR GSR is an upgraded version of the Lan Evo, featuring improved aerodynamics and other refinements. The “MR” stands for “Mitsubishi Racing,” a label Mitsubishi gives to its highest-performance sportscars. Finally, the Renault R4 GTL is the most retro addition in this update. The 1985 French hatchback was the first of its kind and earned a reputation as a “car of the people.” It also goes well with the update’s Cité de Carcassone Scape, which adds a French mountaintop castle to photo mode.

The update also lets Gran Turismo 7 players with a Collector level of 43 or higher unlock the Lamborghini in Café mode. Meanwhile, the game’s new events are the Sunday Cup Classic, European Clubman Cup 600, and Japanese Clubman Cup 550. The first two take place on the Tsukuba Circuit in Japan, with the third utilizing California’s WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.