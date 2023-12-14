PlayStation Exclusive Gran Turismo 7 Has a ‘Really High’ Number of Active Players

Polyphony Digital has said that PS5 and PS4 exclusive Gran Turismo 7 enjoys a “really high” number of active players. Sony has yet to reveal official sales data for its Forza rival, which was released in March 2022 to generally positive reviews. The game currently holds a Metacritic average rating of 87/100 and 82/100 on PS5 and PS4, respectively.

Gran Turismo 7 considered a “success” on PS5 and PS4

Speaking to folks over at GT Planet at the GT World Series Finals in Barcelona, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi said that Gran Turismo 7 has not only been successful, but Polyphony Digital has also been able to “maintain a really high number of active users throughout the release,” adding that this is “something very unique to Gran Turismo that other titles have not been able to see.”

It’s unclear what “other titles” Yamauchi is specifically referring to, but it’s probably safe to assume that he’s making a general reference to comparable racing games. “When we released the Spec II update, the number of active users jumped up to double of what it was before that,” Yamauchi added. “I’ve heard in the video game industry that is quite rare.”

According to GT Planet, PlayStation representatives at the event couldn’t provide any sales numbers for Gran Turismo 7.