Gran Turismo Sport Servers Close Next Year

Polyphony Digital has announced that the Gran Turismo Sport servers will close next year. This will leave players unable to use any of the game’s online features. The decision was made so the team can concentrate on improving the online services for Gran Turismo 7.

Gran Turismo Sport will close its online servers at 06:00 UTC on January 31, 2024. After this time, players won’t be able to use any of the game’s online features like Community, Open Lobby, Sport Mode, and custom liveries for cars, helmets, and racing suits. This is the official list of features that will no longer be available after January 31:

Online Services: It will no longer be possible to utilize online services features including the Community, Open Lobby, Quick Match, and Seasonal Events.

Mileage Store Closure: It will no longer be possible to purchase items from Mileage Store.

Trophies: Selected Trophies that require an online connection will no longer be accessible.

Garage Car Liveries – It will not be possible to access custom liveries once the online service ends. All vehicles with applied liveries will return to their original color.

All of the game’s offline features will remain playable beyond this date. These include career mode, all existing cars and personalized Car Settings kept in Garage, and world circuits.

At the moment, players can still purchase DLC add-ons for the game. However, on December 1, 2023, all purchasable Gran Turismo Sport DLC add-ons will be removed from the PlayStation Store. These include Vehicles, the Scapes Content Pack, and the Lewis Hamilton Time Trial Challenge. All add-ons that have been purchased before December 1 will remain playable, so make sure to grab them before that date if you want them.

Gran Turismo Sport was launched in 2017, but support began to dwindle back in 2020 after the developer promised fewer updates as they concentrated on the development of Gran Turismo 7. The good news is that those yet to move on to Gran Turismo 7 will find their Driver Rating (DR), Sportsmanship Rating (SR), Liveries (car, helmet and suit), and Decals have been automatically transferred over to the newer game.