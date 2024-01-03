Gran Turismo Sport Quietly Removed From PS Store

Sony has quietly pulled Gran Turismo Sport from the PlayStation Store months after it announced closure of online services. While this move isn’t entirely unexpected since a large portion of the game will be unplayable soon, Sony didn’t indicate that it planned to de-list the game entirely nor did it provide a date for its removal from sale.

Fans eulogize Gran Turismo Sport ahead of server closure

Released in 2017 on the PS4, GT Sport received favorable critic reviews and if the recent Insomniac Games leak is to be believed, it went on to sell through a whopping 12.7 million copies, generating $355 million in worldwide sales. Fans have taken to gaming forums and social media to praise the game and express disappointment at its unceremonious end.

GT Sport’s online services will remain live until the January 31, 2024 but add-ons were pulled from sale on December 1. It’s unclear why Sony didn’t reveal that the game will be de-listed and at the time of this writing, this development is nowhere to be found in the official announcement.

“The offline portions of the game can still be played, including purchased add-ons,” Sony wrote, adding that it now wants to focus on improving Gran Turismo 7.