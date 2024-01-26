Until Dawn Pulled From PS Store in Some Regions Amid PS5 Release Rumor (Updated)

Update:

It appears that Until Dawn’s de-listing is a glitch on Sony’s end. The game has been removed and re-added a number of times over the years.

It appears to be a known issue since a long time (from at least 2 years)



Here is an example of the game being unavailable for purchase since more than 2 years now



— billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) January 25, 2024

Original story:

Supermassive Games’ Until Dawn has been pulled from the PlayStation Store in some regions followng a report that the game is headed to the PS5 and PC. We can confirm that at the time of this writing, PS Store pages for Australia, Germany, and the U.K. display a “not available for purchase” message.

Rumor of Until Dawn’s PS5 and PC versions were corrborated by reliable insiders

In February 2022, a now-deleted Twitter profile claimed that an Until Dawn remake is in the works. That profile belonged to insider AccountNGT, who quickly garnered a reputation for accurate leaks. The insider ended up scrubbing their existence after internet sleuths started to close in on them. Fast forward to this week, and we have yet another reliable insider confirming the remake’s existence.

Dealabs user billbil-kun — most known for revealing PS Plus lineups accurately — recently said that they have on good authority that Until Dawn is headed to the PS5 and PC. Considering their impeccable track record, we’re leaning towards believing this rumor is true.

It’s unlikely that Sony will permanently pull Until Dawn’s PS4 version from sale. We’re assuming that it has been temporarily de-listed for an SKU update and to give players a chance to purchase the newer version if they have a PS5.