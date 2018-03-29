Latest Episode of God of War Podcast Explores the First Great War

Earlier today, Sony launched a brand new video on the upcoming God of War, detailing some more information on the backstory of the game. As part of “The Lost Pages of Norse Myth” podcast series, Sony has continued to update fans with both sneak peeks at characters and story information for God of War. This time around, they’ve shared five videos that all tell one story. You can check out the brief snippets of each episode below.

In the latest entry of the series, Sony tells the story of Freya, a revered leader who aims to teach other Gods the way of the harvest. Of course, things don’t go so well, and what unravels sets the stage for the first great war. Make sure to give it a listen above to learn more about the backstory for the upcoming game. For more on the upcoming God of War, make sure to check out our preview of the game from E3 2017:

God of War is back, and it has brought with it some fresh ideas. Not only in gameplay, with a helper character, truly defensive options, and the removal of blatant button prompts. But also in the world from which this game’s mythology is drawn from. Kratos continues to struggle despite a lengthy period of self-imposed isolation. Meanwhile, his son appears to be just as willing and able to conquer his fears and vanquish enemies as Kratos. Yet there remain so many unanswered questions: what is in that satchel Kratos is seen handing to Atreus? What happened to Kratos while he was away from the world? Who was Atreus’ mother? Or that woman talking to him? By leaving these things unanswered, Sony Santa Monica has left us all talking amongst ourselves, awaiting with a near fever-pitch level of anticipation, for what looks to be another solid entry in this venerable series. It is still too early to call this game, but what we’ve seen is as promising as any of the other strong God of War games. Watch this space for more God of War E3 coverage to come, including a one-on-one interview with Cory Barlog to dive a little deeper into the development of this new direction for the franchise.

God of War will release on April 20, 2018.