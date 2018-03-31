PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

God of War Will Have a Performance Mode on PS4 Pro

March 31, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

Director Cory Barlog has confirmed that God of War will have a Performance Mode on PlayStation 4 Pro that will allow players without 4K TVs to get the most out of the game.

When a fan asked if he needed to upgrade to a PS4 Pro to fully enjoy the game, Barlog replied:

In a subsequent tweet, he clarified that the Performance Mode is only available on PS4 Pro.

In related news, Sony has released a new video (embedded below) detailing how Atreus was brought to life in the upcoming title. Engineering Lead, Jeet Shroff, talks us through the journey.

We’ve been extensively covering God of War so make sure to check out our hub for more information.

