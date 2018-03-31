Let It Die Dev Kicks Off April Fools’ Day Early With Dating Simulator ‘Let It Date’

Grasshopper Manufacture and GungHo Online Entertainment have kicked off April Fools’ Day a little early by announcing a Let It Die dating simulator spin-off, Let It Date. Although we’ve been told to expect more details on April 1, the developers have shared the following overview:

Let It Date players can enjoy the underworld of Let It Die in a new sensual and casual way where they get to know their favorite characters on a deeper, romantic level – like Uncle Death. Let It Date invites a new audience to experience the witty and charming dialogue in the Tower of Barbs, who may not be a fan of the hardcore action genre.

Since we’re talking about Goichi “Suda 51” Suda, you never know what to expect so stay tuned.

For those who haven’t played Let It Die, it’s a free-to-play hack-and-slash video game that released on PlayStation 4 in December 2016. Although many didn’t expect it to take off, the game has surpassed 4 million downloads as of February 2018.

“I am overjoyed that we were able to achieve 4 million downloads since Let It Die‘s release,” said GungHo CEO Kazuki Morishita in February. “Thank you to the fans for their continued support and we will continue to produce more content so that Let It Die can be enjoyed for years to come.”

We’ll update our readers when we have more info on Let It Date.

[Source: GungHo via Gematsu]